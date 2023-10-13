Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $258.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,360,297. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $820.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

