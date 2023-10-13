Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.12 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $404,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,883. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.