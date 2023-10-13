Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.91. The company had a trading volume of 579,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,893. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.54. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

