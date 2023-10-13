Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPHD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.