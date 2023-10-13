Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.24. 102,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

