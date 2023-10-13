Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

