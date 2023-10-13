Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,548 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 384,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

