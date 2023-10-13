Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.90. 299,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,649. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

