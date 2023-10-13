Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

