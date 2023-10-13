Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Down 1.6 %

CPRI opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

