Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 350,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCLGet Free Report) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

