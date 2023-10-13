Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 350,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

