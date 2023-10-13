Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,809 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 505,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

