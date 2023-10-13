Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Catalent by 85.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $47.23. 218,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,171. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

