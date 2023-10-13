Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

NYSE CAT opened at $269.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

