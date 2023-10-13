Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $160.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

