Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 73,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 34,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Ceapro Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 22.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of C$1.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

