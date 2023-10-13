CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.98

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 107358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

CECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

