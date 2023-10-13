Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Down 1.8 %

CLLS stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectis by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

