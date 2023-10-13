Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.72. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 54,516 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 3,032,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $12,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $9,363,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

