Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $54,861.18.

On Monday, August 14th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 359 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $6,375.84.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $445.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

