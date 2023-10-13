Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. 88,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 249,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.78 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

