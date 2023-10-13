Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $51.07

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.07, but opened at $52.71. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 12,079 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $825.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $5,176,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

