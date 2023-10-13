Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Centurion Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$314,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
About Centurion Minerals
Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on identifying, developing, and marketing of calcium sulfate dihydrate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.
