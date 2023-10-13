Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.56

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.56 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 287066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

