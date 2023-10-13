Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of CCF opened at $126.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.