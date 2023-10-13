Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Decreased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,219. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

