China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,902 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,408.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $354.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $393.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.51 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

