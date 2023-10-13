China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 380 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

ADBE traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.44 and its 200-day moving average is $465.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

