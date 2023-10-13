China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,144 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3,703.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,144 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after purchasing an additional 220,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $72,080,000.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 55,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Insider Activity

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,500. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.