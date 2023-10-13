China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12,003.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

VEEV stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.88. The stock had a trading volume of 158,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.