China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $187.67. 541,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of -457.46, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $190.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

