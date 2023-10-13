China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,724,280. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 997,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,938. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

