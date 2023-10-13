China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6,334.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

MU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,037. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

