China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,032 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

