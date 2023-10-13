China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 517 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $6.99 on Friday, hitting $1,222.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,262.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

