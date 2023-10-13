China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,868 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 308.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $166.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.