China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 1.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

