China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.54. 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,545. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

