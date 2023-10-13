China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,951,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $78,951,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,491 shares of company stock worth $66,606,307 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.44. 919,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,849. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

