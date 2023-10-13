China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $10.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.92. The stock had a trading volume of 233,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $378.60 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.