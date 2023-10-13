China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,354 shares of company stock worth $31,256,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,885. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

