China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.67. 420,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,083. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $287.84 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

