China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,495. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

