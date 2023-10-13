China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $983,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 856,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

