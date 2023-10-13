China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,988. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

