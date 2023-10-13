China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.52 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.62. 35,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,073. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.87 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.90 and a 200-day moving average of $492.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

