China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,830 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 26,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,332,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,709,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,584,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5,436.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.