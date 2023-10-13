China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 170 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 2.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.95. 168,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

