China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 245 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,682 shares of company stock worth $94,842,730. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Datadog Stock Down 0.6 %

DDOG traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 598,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,327. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

