China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $23,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,237,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,564,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

